(Lincoln) -- Nebraska concluded their lengthy home stand with a 4-3 win over North Dakota State on Wednesday.
Griffin Everitt homered and drove in the eventual game winning run with an RBI double in the third inning.
Cam Chick also went deep for the Huskers (13-21) while Josh Caron doubled, and Garrett Anglim, Max Anderson and Leighton Banjoff recorded one hit each.
Dawson McCarville tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs and two walks. CJ Hood took the win after throwing 1 1/3 innings.