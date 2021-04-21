(KMAland) -- Iowa Western swept Indian Hills while Kansas lost to UT Arlington in regional college baseball action on Wednesday.
Iowa Western (36-7): Iowa Western pulled a sweep of Indian Hills, 8-0 and 4-3, to run their win streak to six in a row. Benjamin Palmer doubled and drove in three, and Logan Jordan had a pair of RBI in the opener. Ernie Day threw five scoreless innings and struck out seven to get the win. Alec Patino had a two-RBI hit and Dylan Robertson and Aaron Staehely had two hits each in the nightcap.
Kansas (21-16): Kansas dropped an 8-1 decision to UT Arlington (17-20). Brett Vosik drove in the only Kansas runs while Dylan Ditzenberger had two hits in the defeat.