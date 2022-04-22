(KMAland) – Iowa took down a ranked Rutgers squad, Creighton picked up a Big East win, Omaha won in extras and Kansas State slugged their way to victory in Friday's regional college baseball action.
Iowa (22-12, 7-3): Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur struck out 11 to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over No. 8 Rutgers 4-1. The win was Iowa's first over a top 10 opponent since beating No. 7 Michigan in 2018. Izaya Fullard hit a two-run homer and scored another run to lead the offense. Brendan Sher added a solo shot in the win.
Creighton (22-10, 7-0): Creighton rode Dylan Tebrake for seven innings of scoreless, three-hit ball to pick up an 8-1 win over Seton Hall. Andrew Meggs doubled in two runs, Nolan Clifford reached base three times and scored twice and Kyle Hess had a three-hit night.
Nebraska (14-22, 4-6): Nebraska dug themselves a 7-0 hole and couldn't quite pull off the comeback in an 8-7 loss to Indiana. Max Anderson and Brice Matthews each hit three-run home runs. Anderson and Garrett Anglim both had three hits.
Omaha (17-18, 8-5): Omaha completed a comeback and picked up a 3-2 win in 10 innings over Western Illinois. The Mavericks got back-to-back solo homers in the eighth from Devin Hurdle and Cam Frederick to tie the game at 2-2. In the tenth, Mike Boeve hit a double, moving Tyson Gerdes to third, who then scored on an error. Joey Machado struck out seven in four innings of relief, while Tyler Mattingley picked up the win with two scoreless innings.
Missouri (22-14, 5-12): Missouri fell in 10 innings to No. 22 LSU 4-3 Friday night. The Tigers got a solo home run in the eight inning from Torin Montgomery to tie the contest at 3-3. LSU used a lead-off double and eventually got a walk-off single in the 10th to win. Tony Neubeck scattered six hits over six innings of work and allowed three earned runs.
Kansas (16-21, 2-8): Kansas surrendered 17 hits and gave up eight unearned runs in a 15-2 loss to Oklahoma. Jack Hammond collected two hits and Dylan Ditzenberger had the lone RBI for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (20-17, 3-9): Kansas State used an 11-run seventh inning en route to a 13-8 non-conference win over UC Irvine. Dominic Johnson finished 3-for-5 with two homers, six RBI and three runs scored out of the lead-off spot. Jeff Heinrich also hit safely three times, with one long ball.