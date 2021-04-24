(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, Creighton and Missouri were all winners in regional college baseball action on Friday.
Nebraska (19-6, 19-6): Cade Povich threw seven shutout innings, and Nebraska took a 4-0 win over Michigan State (11-16). Joe Acker, Spencer Schwellenabch and Max Anderson all drove in runs for the Huskers in the win.
Iowa (16-10): Iowa rallied for six runs late to take a 6-2 win over Maryland (13-13). Peyton Williams and Zeb Adreon led the offense with two hits each while Brendan Sher drove in two. Dylan Nedved worked a three-inning save and allowed just one hit.
Creighton (13-7, 5-0): Creighton shutout Georgetown (3-7) in a pair of wins, 6-0 and 5-0. Dax Roper homered and drove in two in the opening game of the series while Alan Roden doubled, homered and drove in two behind a shutout performance from Cade Lommel over six innings.
Missouri (12-23, 5-11): Missouri knocked off Georgia (24-13, 7-9), 6-4. cameron Sanger and Tre Morris both went deep for the Tigers while Seth Halvorsen struck out six and allowed just one run on one hit in seven innings.
Kansas State (21-16, 4-9): Kansas State dropped a 4-3 decision in 11 innings to West Virginia (15-16, 6-7). K-State scored in the ninth to force extras before taking the loss, despite a two-hit game from Cameron Thompson.
Kansas (21-17, 3-10): Kansas got rocked in a 15-1 loss to TCU (28-9, 11-2). Maui Ahuna and Skyler Messinger joined Jack Wagner among those with two hits each in the defeat.