(KMAland) – Iowa clinched a series win over a top-ten team, while Creighton, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State all picked up wins Saturday in regional college baseball action.
Iowa (23-12, 8-3): Iowa clinched a series win over No. 8 Rutgers with a 12-2 rout Saturday. Connor Schultz tossed eight innings of shutout baseball, allowing only two hits on just 85 pitches. The win was the seventh straight for the Hawkeyes. Sam Petersen had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the offense.
Creighton (23-10, 8-0): Creighton cruised to its eighth consecutive conference win with a 14-1 win over Seton Hall. The Bluejays got a solid start from Dominic Cancellieri, who threw five innings and allowed one run on two hits. Jared Wegner finished the day 4-for-5 and drove in seven runs, while Andrew Meggs scored five times.
Nebraska (14-23, 4-7): Nebraska allowed five unearned runs, falling to Indiana 8-1. Emmett Olson took the loss, surrendering six runs -- only one earned -- on nine hits over five innings of work. Griffen Everitt had the only multi-hit game for the Huskers, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.
Omaha (18-18, 9-5): Omaha picked up a second-straight one-run win with a 6-5 victory over Western Illinois. Harrison Denk hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie and Wyatt Sellers slammed the door to earn the win on the mound. Cam Frederick finished with three hits and scored twice.
Missouri (22-15, 5-13): A late comeback attempt by Missouri came up short, as they fell to No. 22 LSU 8-6. Trevor Austin hit a two-run homer as part of a 2-for-4, 4 RBI day. Ty Wilmsmeyer also collected two hits and scored a run. Austin Mazoras took the loss on the bump, allowing six earned runs over five innings of work.
Kansas (16-22, 2-9): Kansas dropped a marathon 7-6, 14-inning contest to Oklahoma. The Sooners scored three times in the ninth to force extras and plated the deciding run in the top of the 14th. Tom Lichty reached base four times, going 3-for-5 with a walk. He also drove in a run and scored twice. Nolan Metcalf and Cooper McMurray each drove in two in the loss.
Kansas State (20-18, 3-9): Kansas State dropped a high-scoring affair 16-7 to UC Irvine Saturday. Jeff Heinrich, Nick Goodwin, Justin Mitchel and Raphael Pelletier all hit homers. Heinrich hit safely three times. K-State pitching walked eight hitters and gave up 16 hits in the loss.
Northwest Missouri State (16-25, 10-18): Max Spitzmiller turned in a gem to help the Bearcats to a 6-1 win over Fort Hays State. The junior right-hander fired a complete game, 10-strikeout beauty to earn the win. Jacob Pinkerton, Brett Holden, Donovan Warren and Tyler Peters all had two-hit days. Warren tripled and drove in two runs.