(KMAland) -- Nebraska’s offense got a much-needed monster day, Omaha showed off a balanced lineup, Kansas State held off UC Irvine and Northwest Missouri State edged Fort Hays State in college baseball action on Sunday.
Iowa (23-13, 8-4): Rutgers was a 10-4 winner over Iowa. Izaya Fullard sparked Iowa’s offense with three hits and two RBI. Michael Seegers and Keaton Anthony added two hits each while Seegers doubled. Will Mulflur added a triple in the loss. Ty Langenberg took the loss after allowing three hits and four earned runs in only one inning.
Creighton (23-11, 8-1): Seton Hall edged Creighton in a 10-9 decision. Alan Roden had three hits, doubled and drove in one run while Andrew Meggs and Kyle Hess drove in two on two and one hits, respectively. Nolan Sailors, Nolan Clifford, Jack Peluso and Hogan Helligso added one RBI each.
Nebraska (15-23, 5-7): Nebraska’s offense mustered 20 hits and 19 runs in a 19-7 win over Indiana. The Huskers totaled seven extra-base hits, including home runs from Cam Chick, Leighton Banjoff, Brice Matthews and Gabe Swansen while Garrett Anglim doubled and tripled, and Griffin Everitt doubled. Chick managed two hits, scored three times and drove in four runs while Everitt added four RBI off four hits. Swansen and Banjoff recorded three RBI off two hits each. Koty Frank fanned nine batters on six hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings.
Omaha (19-18, 10-5): Nine different Omaha batters recorded hits in the Mavericks’ 11-5 win over Western Illinois. Harrison Denk and Matt Baughn went deep in the win while Jack Lombardi had two RBI. Mike Boeve, Cam Frederick and Will Hanafan recorded two hits each. Harrison Kreiling was the winning pitcher for the second time this season. Kreiling struck out three on one hit in three innings.
Kansas (16-23, 2-10): Oklahoma rolled past Kansas in a 24-4 win. Tavian Josenberger, Dylan Ditzenberger and Jack Hammond had two hits apiece to pace the Jayhawks’ offense. Maui Ahuna had two RBI and homered.
Kansas State (20-18, 3-9): Kansas State was a 5-3 winner over UC Irvine on Sunday. Nick Goodwin, Brady Day and Cole Johnson went deep in the win while Goodwin also doubled and drove in two runs. Justin Mitchell added two smacks in the win while Hassall Griffin got the win on the bump.
Northwest Missouri State (17-25, 11-18): A six-run first inning was the key for the Bearcats in their 7-6 win over Fort Hays State. Jordan Peck homered while Drew Mackie and Jake Emhardt had doubles. Peck and Ryan Koski finished with three and two RBI, respectively. Donovan Warren and Ryan Williams also plated runs. Zach Wiese struck out four on six hits and five innings, and Jacob Gajic got the save.