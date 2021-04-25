(KMAland) -- IWCC swept DMACC, Northwest snapped CMU's 24-game win streak, Nebraska won their 7th straight series, Iowa rolled to a win & both Kansas schools were victors in regional college baseball on Sunday.
Iowa Western (39-8): Iowa Western nabbed 6-2 and 8-6 wins over DMACC. Logan Jordan doubled and drove in two for the Reivers, and Evan O'Toole struck out eight in five innings in game one. Kyle Huckstorf homered, singled and drove in three, and Dylan Robertson had three hits in game two for IWCC.
Northwest Missouri State (13-20, 11-16): Northwest Missouri State snapped No. 3 Central Missouri's 24-game win streak, 4-2. Tyler Peters had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, and Drew Mackie and Ryan Koski also had RBI for the Bearcats. Alex Slocum threw the first seven innings and allowed just one earned run while Blaine Hanf tossed two scoreless innings for the save.
Nebraska (20-7): Nebraska won a record seventh straight conference series to open the season with a 9-6 12-inning victory over Michigan State (12-17). Max Anderson had three hits and drove in four runs, and Efry Cervantes had a big two-RBI hit in the 12th for the Huskers.
Iowa (17-11): Iowa pounded out 18 hits in a 15-4 win over Northwestern (12-15). Ben Norman had three doubles and drove in five for the Hawkeyes. Zeb Adreon added four hits and four RBI, and Peyton Williams, Izaya Fullard, Austin Martin, Dylan Nedved and Matthew Sosa all had two hits each.
Creighton (14-8, 6-1): Creighton lost their first Big East game, 3-2 in 10 innings, to Georgetown (4-8, 4-6). Alan Roden had a home run among two hits and drove in two for the Jays in the defeat.
Missouri (12-25, 5-13): Missouri lost a 9-4 decision to Georgia (26-13, 9-9). Trevor Austin had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers in the defeat.
Kansas (22-18, 4-11): Kansas edged past TCU for a 2-1 win. Skyler Messinger and James Cosentino had a pair of hits to lead the offense while Eli Davis struck out 10 in five innings, allowing just one run on four hits and six walks.
Kansas State (23-16, 6-9): Kansas State rolled to a 9-4 win over West Virginia. Nick Goodwin doubled and homered among three hits, and Kamron Willman and Dylan Caplinger also went deep and combined to drive in six runs.