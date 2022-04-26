(KMAland) -- Nebraska edged K-State, Iowa rolled over WIU, Missouri lost late to Missouri State and Kansas was routed by Air Force in regional college baseball on Tuesday.
Nebraska (16-23) & Kansas State (21-19): Nebraska used a five-run fourth inning to beat Kansas State, 8-6. Max Anderson had a big game with a home run among three hits, four RBI and two runs. Cam Chick added a triple, an RBI and two runs, and Griffin Everitt also had two runs scored. Gabe Swansen and Core Jackson added one hit and one RBI apiece. CJ Hood (2-0) threw two-thirds of an inning to get the win, and Braxton Bragg pitched a clean ninth for his fifth save.
K-State had just five hits on the night, including a home run from Jeff Heinrich. Ty Ruhl (2-2) gave up five runs on five hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings to take the loss.
Iowa (24-13): Iowa rolled to an 11-1 seven-inning win over Western Illinois (4-33). Michael Seegers singled, homered, drove in four and scored twice, and Peyton Williams added two hits, an RBI and two runs of his own. Benjamin DeTaeye threw two shutout innings and moved to 1-1 on the season with the win.
Missouri (22-16): Missouri State (18-18) scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the ninth to take a walk-off 3-2 win over the Tigers. Luke Mann had two hits, and Torin Montgomery hit a two-run home run for Mizzou in the loss. Austin Troesser, Christian Wall, Carter Rustad, Jacob Kush and Austin Cheeley all had shutout appearances on the mound before the ninth-inning loss.
Kansas (16-24): Kansas was routed by Air Force (19-21), 18-8. Nolan Metcalf doubled, singled and drove in three runs to lead the Jayhawks while Caleb Upshaw had two doubles and two RBI in the defeat. Maui Ahuna also had a double among two hits, drove in one and scored once, and Zac Cox singled and scored twice.