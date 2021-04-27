Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Kansas State took down Missouri while Kansas lost to Sacramento State in regional college baseball action on Tuesday.

The recap:

Kansas State (24-16) & Missouri (12-26): Kansas State scored five in the first on their way to a 13-8 win over Missouri. Chris Ceballos doubled, homered and drove in five for the Wildcats. Torin Montgomery and Tre Morris led the Tigers with two RBI apiece.

Kansas (22-19): Sacramento State rallied late for an 11-6 win over Kansas. The Jayhawks were led by Dylan Ditzenberger on offense with four hits, two RBI and two runs scored.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.