(KMAland) -- Kansas State took down Missouri while Kansas lost to Sacramento State in regional college baseball action on Tuesday.
The recap:
Kansas State (24-16) & Missouri (12-26): Kansas State scored five in the first on their way to a 13-8 win over Missouri. Chris Ceballos doubled, homered and drove in five for the Wildcats. Torin Montgomery and Tre Morris led the Tigers with two RBI apiece.
Kansas (22-19): Sacramento State rallied late for an 11-6 win over Kansas. The Jayhawks were led by Dylan Ditzenberger on offense with four hits, two RBI and two runs scored.