(KMAland) -- Nebraska rolled through Omaha, and Kansas was a winner over Air Force in regional college baseball on Wednesday.
Nebraska (17-23) & Omaha (19-19): Nebraska cruised to a 14-3 seven-inning win over Omaha. Max Anderson went 3-for-5 with a home run, drove in two and scored three times, and Brice Matthews added a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored three runs of his own. Garrett Anglim drove in three runs on one hit. Dawson McCarville (3-4) threw six innings and gave up three runs on six hits to get the win.
Omaha’s Eduardo Rosario hit a home run, and Devin Hurdle and Jack Lombardi each drove in one run for the Mavericks.
Kansas (17-24): Kansas picked up a 13-9 win over Air Force (19-22). Nolan Metcalf had a monster game with three doubles and a home run among five hits, drove in six and scored five times to lead the Jayhawks. Maui Ahuna, Caleb Upshaw and Jack Hammond all added two hits of their own, and Upshaw and Cooper McMurray both went deep. Payton Allen (2-1) threw four innings and allowed two runs while striking out two.