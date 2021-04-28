(KMAland) -- Iowa Western swept through Iowa Lakes while Kansas took down Sacramento State in regional college baseball action Wednesday.
Iowa Western (41-8): Iowa Western took a sweep of Iowa Lakes, walking off for a 3-2 win in the opener and rolling to a 9-0 win in game two. Brady Prewitt had two hits to lead the Reivers in game one while Dayvin Johnson singled, tripled and drove in two in game two.
Kansas (23-19): Brett Vosik homered among two hits and drove in two to lead Kansas in a 6-4 win over Sacramento State (25-13). Tom Lichty added a key pinch-hit two-run home run in the win.