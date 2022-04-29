(KMAland) -- Iowa won a pitcher’s duel with Nebraska while Creighton and Kansas were other regional college baseball winners on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (18-26, 12-19): Northwest Missouri State dropped a 7-1 MIAA contest to Rogers State (25-22, 16-15). Drew Mackie and Jordan Peck had two hits to lead the Bearcats offense. Max Spitzmiller (6-7) threw an eight-inning complete game with seven runs allowed on nine hits.
Iowa (25-13, 9-4) & Nebraska (17-25, 5-8): Iowa won a pitcher’s duel over Nebraska, 1-0. Adam Mazur (5-2) threw all nine innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out six, to get the win. Izaya Fullard accounted for the only run of the game with a fourth-inning home run. Peyton Williams and Keaton Anthony added two hits each.
Nebraska’s Shay Schanaman (2-7) took the tough-luck loss after throwing seven shutout frames. Schanaman struck out eight and allowed just the one run on six hits and two walks. Tyler Martin threw the final two shutout frames. Nebraska’s only hits were singles by Brice Matthews and Core Jackson.
Omaha (19-20): Omaha dropped a back-and-forth 8-7 battle to Penn State (19-21). Eddie Satisky, Harrison Denk and Eduardo Rosario all had two hits for the Mavericks in the defeat. Denk and Satisky both had two RBI.
Creighton (24-11, 9-1): Creighton held off Xavier (21-22, 5-5) for an 8-7 win. Andrew Meggs, Jared Wegner, Kyle Hess and Jack Grace all hit home runs for the Bluejays in the win. Meggs finished with four hits, Hess drove in three and Wegner added a double. Grace also drove in a pair of runs in the win. Dylan Tebrake struck out nine in six innings and got a no-decision while Ryan Windham (1-2) got the win and Marc Lidd picked up his second save.
Missouri (22-17, 5-14): Missouri couldn’t stick with Mississippi State (25-18, 9-10) in a 13-4 loss. Ross Lovich, Luke Mann and Justin Colon all hit home runs while Joshua Day had three hits and Torin Montgomery finished with two knocks for the Tigers despite the lopsided loss.
Kansas (18-24, 3-10): Kansas took a 7-3 win over West Virginia (24-16, 7-6). Dylan Ditzenberger had three hits and two runs, and Caleb Upshaw posted two hits and an RBI to lead the Jayhawks offense. Cooper McMurray bashed his sixth home run of the season and drove in two behind Daniel Hegarty (5-4), who went all nine innings, scattering eight hits and allowing three runs while striking out two.
Kansas State (22-19, 3-10): Oklahoma (26-14, 8-5) routed Kansas State, 14-2, scoring in all but two innings. Kaelen Culpepper and Brendan Jones drove in the only runs of the game for the Wildcats, which scored both of those runs in the ninth.