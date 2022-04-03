Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.