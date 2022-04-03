(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska, and Missouri put up impressive offensive performances, while Kansas and Kansas State picked up their first Big 12 wins in regional college baseball action Sunday.
Iowa (14-10, 2-1): The Hawkeyes bounced back on Sunday with a 10-3 win over Michigan. Keaton Anthony drove in four runners on three hits, including a three-run homer. Ben Tallman had a pair of RBI, while Sam Petersen, Peyton Williams, Kyle Huckstorf, and Brendan Sher all had one. Ty Langenberg picked up the win, striking out 11.
Nebraska (12-14, 4-2): Nebraska kept the bats hot finishing their weekend sweep of Ohio State with a 17-5 win. Brice Matthews and Max Anderson had three hits and two RBI each, while Luke Sartori had two hits including a ninth-inning grand slam. Griffin Everitt drove three runners across, while Garrett Anglim and Nick Winners each drove in two. Both Cam Chick and Efry Cervantes had two hits and one RBI.
Creighton (15-7): The Bluejays completed the weekend sweep picking up an 8-3 win over The Citadel. Alan Roden, Jared Wegner, and Nolan Sailors all had two RBI, while Hogan Helligso pushed across one. Jack Grace and Kyle Hess also had one hit each. Tommy Lamb picked up the win.
Omaha (11-14, 4-2): The Mavericks took home game three against Oral Roberts with an 8-0 win, courtesy of a six-run seventh inning. Devin Hurdle had a three-RBI triple and Eduardo Rosario also drove in three. Eddie Satisky and Cam Frederick each had an RBI, while Will Hanafan had three hits. Mark Timmins picked up his first win of the season.
Missouri (17-8, 3-6): The Tigers clinched their weekend series against South Carolina with a 10-3 win. Luke Mann homered twice and drove four runners across, while Fox Leum had three hits and three RBI. Torin Montgomery, Nander De Sedas, and Mike Colleta had an RBI each. Trevor Austin and Ty Wilmsmeyer each had two smacks. Austin Marozas struck out 10 and picked up the win.
Kansas (10-16, 1-5): The Jayhawks picked up their first Big 12 win with an 8-5 victory over Texas Tech. Nolan Metcalf led the way with three hits and three RBI, while Tavian Josenberger, Maui Ahuna, Jack Hammond, Caleb Upshaw, and Chase Jans all drove one run across. Ryan Vanderhei picked up the win striking out nine in six innings pitched.
Kansas State (14-13, 1-5): Kansas State also found its first Big 12 win taking down Oklahoma State 7-2. Nick Goodwin, Orlando Salinas, and Justin Mitchell all homered for the Wildcats, while Cole Johnson had two RBI. Kaelen Culpepper drove a run across, while Dominic Johnson had a smack. Blake Adams picked up the win.
Northwest Missouri State (11-20, 7-13): The Bearcats were unable to finish the weekend sweep as they dropped a 3-2 loss to Newman. Tyler Peters had an RBI, while Brett Holden had three hits on five at-bats. Ryan Williams had a pair of smacks while Drew Macike had one. Alex Slocum suffered his fourth loss, and Newman picked up a pair of runs on an error.