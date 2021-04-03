(KMAland) -- Nebraska finally lost and Omaha shut out North Dakota State on Saturday.
Check out the full regional rundown below.
Kansas (15-11, 1-5): Texas cruised past Kansas 11-2. Tavian Josenberger drove in both runs for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (15-11, 2-4): Kansas State beat Texas Tech again, doing so this time 10-4. Cameron Thompson plated three. Nick Goodwin and Chris Ceballos had two RBIs each. Thompson, Ceballos, Goodwin and Dylan Phillips homered in the win. Connor McCullough struck out out seven.
Nebraska (12-5): Illinois snapped Nebraska's seven-game winning streak with a 10-8 win. Spencer Schwellenbach drove in four for the Huskers. Max Anderson had four hits.
Iowa (8-9): Purdue edged Iowa 10-8. Ben Norman had four RBIs, one hit and scored twice. Peyton Williams managed three RBIs.
Omaha (10-13, 5-2): Omaha allowed only four hits in a 7-0 win over North Dakota State. Richie Holetz struck out six and allowed only two hits in six innings of work. Jack Lombardi drove in three. Mike Boeve plated two on three hits.
Missouri (10-17, 3-6): Mizzou had five runs in the sixth to beat Texas A&M 7-3. Torin Montgomery drove in three, had two hits, drew two walks and scored once. Ty Wilmsmeyer had two RBI, scored twice and had two hits. Jacob Kush earned the win and struck out five.
Northwest Missouri State (10-12, 9-9): Northwest split with Missouri Western. The Bearcats won the first one 8-4 and lost the second 9-1. Colton Thomas had three of Northwest's six hits in the win.