(KMAland) -- Creighton and Missouri picked up wins while Northwest, Omaha, Kansas and Kansas State all took losses in regional college baseball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (18-27, 12-20): Northwest Missouri State was routed, 16-5, by Rogers State (26-22, 17-15). Jake Emhardt had two doubles and two RBI while Ryan Williams and Brett Holden added two hits apiece for the Bearcats. Zach Wiese (4-5) took the loss, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks.
Creighton (25-11, 10-1): Creighton scored 10 of their 11 runs in the final three at bats to take an 11-9 win over Xavier (21-23, 5-6). Nolan Clifford had four hits, including a double, drove in one and scored twice, and Alan Roden and Jack Grace had three hits and four RBI apiece for the Jays. Grace homered while Roden, Nolan Sailors and Hogan Helligso had one double each. Dominic Cancellieri (5-1) went seven innings and gave up just three runs on six hits to get the win.
Omaha (19-21): Omaha dropped a tight 4-3 loss to Penn State (20-21). The Mavericks picked up a two-RBI hit from Jack Lombardi in the loss. Will Hanafan added an RBI knock, and Harrison Denk, Mike Boeve, Eduardo Rosario and Drew Reetz all had one hit each. Mark Timmins and Joey Machado threw four innings apiece in the defeat.
Missouri (23-17, 6-14): Missouri rolled to a 19-8 win over Mississippi State (25-19, 9-11). Ross Lovich went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBI while Torin Montgomery added a double among three hits and drove in two. Joshua Day had two hits and three RBI, and Mike Coletta added two hits and two RBI. Trevor Austin and Nander De Sedas also tallied two hits and an RBI each, and Fox Leum and Luke Mann both hit home runs with Leum’s being a grand slam. Spencer Miles (3-4) threw five innings and struck out two to get the win.
Kansas (18-25, 3-11): West Virginia(25-16, 8-6) outslugged Kansas for a 10-7 win. The Jayhawks had 11 hits, led by a home run and a double among three hits from Dylan Ditzenberger, who drove in two and scored twice. Caleb Upshaw added three doubles and drove in a run, and Cooper McMurray was 2-for-3 with two home runs, two RBI and two runs.
Kansas State (21-21, 3-11): Oklahoma (27-14, 9-5) rolled to a 22-10 win over Kansas State. Cole Johnson led the way for K-State with two home runs and five RBI, and Raphael Pelletier also went deep in the loss. Griffin Hassall (4-5) gave up 13 runs on eight hits and five walks in 2 1/13 innings to take the loss.