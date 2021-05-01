(KMAland) -- Iowa edged Indiana, Creighton handled St. John’s, Omaha rolled, K-State scored 15 in the first in a win and more from the Friday in regional college baseball.
Nebraska (20-8): Rutgers (15-13) rallied for seven runs in the final two innings and a 9-4 win over Nebraska. Joe Acker and Jaxon Hallmark each hit home runs for the Huskers, but the bullpen blew up in the final two frames.
Iowa (19-11): Austin Martin went deep and Ben Norman and Austin Martin drove in two runs each to lead Iowa in a 6-5 win over Indiana (18-9). Zeb Adreon and Brett McCleary tallied two hits each for the Hawkeyes.
Creighton (15-8, 7-1): Parker Upton homered among two hits and drove in four to lead Creighton in a 6-1 victory over St. John’s (13-13, 4-8). David Vilches also went deep and drove in two for the Jays. Dylan Tebrake moved to 6-0 with nine strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.
Omaha (16-16): Richie Holtz threw seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out four in an 11-1 win over Western Illinois (9-21). Masen Prososki homered and drove in three to lead the Mavericks offense.
Missouri (12-27, 5-14): Missouri dropped a high-scoring battle with Alabama (26-15, 9-10), 11-8. Joshua Day led the Tigers with three hits and drove in two, and Luke Mann added a pair of hits in the loss.
Kansas State (25-16): Kansas State scored 15 first-inning runs in a 16-4 win over Texas Southern (10-29). Chris Ceballos led the offense with a home run and four RBI while Terrence Spurlin drove in three runs.
Kansas (23-20): Kansas dropped a 5-3 10-inning decision to North Dakota State (27-12). The Jayhawks had just six hits, including doubles from Brett Vosik and Jack Wagner.