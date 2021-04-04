(KMAland) -- Nebraska won another series, Iowa took down Purdue and Omaha dropped one to North Dakota State on Sunday in regional college baseball action.
The rundown:
Nebraska (13-5): Nebraska put up seven in the sixth and three more in the eighth to take a come-from-behind 12-7 win over Illinois (8-10). Joe Acker, Jaxon Hallmark, Spencer Schwellenbach and Cam Chick all went deep while Schwellenbach and Brice Matthews drove in three runs each in a 16-hit performance. Schwellenbach also threw the final two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three.
Iowa (9-9): Iowa put up seven runs in the eighth to pull away from a low-scoring battle and took an 8-5 win over Purdue (4-13). Dylan Nedved had three hits and drove in two, and Ben Norman finished with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Iowa offense.
Omaha (10-14): North Dakota State (18-8) scored seven in the ninth inning for a 10-4 win over the Mavericks. Masen Prososki, Chris Esposito and Jack Lombardi had two hits apiece and Parker Smejkal drove in a pair to lead Omaha on offense.