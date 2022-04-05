(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State swept Rockhurst while Kansas State held off a Creighton rally to pick up a victory in regional college baseball on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (13-20): Northwest Missouri State picked up 13-7 and 10-8 wins over Rockhurst (12-16). Donovan Warren had a home run and four RBI, and Jake Emhardt went deep and drove in three in the opener for the Bearcats. Josh Mitchell (2-0) threw one inning of relief to get the win.
In game two, Ryan Williams homered and drove in two, and Ryan Koski, Jordan Peck and Caden Diel had two hits apiece. Colin Shreves (1-0) gave 2 1/3 innings to get the win while Jacob Gajic nabbed his fourth save of the season.
Kansas State (15-13) & Creighton (15-8): Kansas State held off a late Creighton rally to take a 7-5 win. Dominic Johnson, Dylan Philips, Nick Goodwin and Orlando Salinas all had one home run each for the Wildcats. Johnson had two hits and scored twice, and Phillips drove in three runs. Blake Corsentino (2-2) struck out nine in 3 1/3 shutout innings of relief to get the win.
Jared Wegner led the way for Creighton with four hits and an RBI, and Alan Roden pitched in two hits and an RBI of his own. Jack Peluso posted a hit and two RBI.