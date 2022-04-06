(KMAland) -- Iowa survived Bradley, Omaha held off Nebraska and Missouri routed Kansas in regional college baseball on Wednesday.
Iowa (15-10): Iowa survived for an 11-inning 9-8 win over Bradley (8-15). Andy Nelson topped the Hawkeyes with three hits while Michael Seegers added a single, a double and three RBI. Sam Petersen posted two hits, and Brendan Sher singled in two runs. Ten different Iowa pitchers appeared in the game, including Duncan Davitt, who got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Omaha (12-14) & Nebraska (12-15): Nebraska’s rally fell short in a 6-5 loss to Omaha. Devin Hurdle led the offense with three hits and two RBI for the Mavericks while Eddie Satisky posted a two-run double. Jack Lombardi added two hits and an RBI of his own, and Harrison Kreiling worked out of a bases loaded jam with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.
The Huskers put together a pair of late rallies, but they could only pay it off with a three-run eighth behind a home run from Colby Gomes, who struck out to end the game. Max Anderson added two doubles and two walks, and Joe Caron posted two hits of his own for the Nebraska offense.
Missouri (17-8) & Kansas (10-17): Missouri rolled to a 14-6 win over Kansas. Fox Leum singled, homered and drove in three, and Tre Morris added a home run with two RBI. Nander De Sedas also had a double among three hits, and Trevor Austin and Josh Day posted two hits each for the Tigers. Nathan Landry was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit and striking out four in three innings.
Kansas got a pair of home runs and five RBI from Nolan Metcalf in the loss while Chase Jans had a home run among two hits. Maui Ahuna also had two hits, including a double.