(KMAland) -- Kansas State handled Pine Bluff, and Kansas swept Texas Southern in a doubleheader on Tuesday in regional college baseball action.
Kansas State (16-11): Kansas State scored a 12-2 eight-inning win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Dylan Phillips hit two home runs, doubled and tripled and drove in four to lead the way for the Wildcats offense. Cameron Thompson added four hits and drove in three.
Kansas (17-11): Kansas handled Texas Southern with an 8-1 and 8-0 sweep on Tuesday. Maui Ahuna hd three hits and drove in a run in game one while Brett Vosik had two hits and drove in four int he finale. Steve Washilewski threw five shutout innings in game two, and Everhett Hazelwood added a three-hit six-inning shutout performance.