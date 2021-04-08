(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State split with Ottawa while Kansas State rolled over Pine Bluff in regional college baseball on Wednesday.
Northwest Missouri State (11-12): Northwest Missouri State and Ottawa (21-13) split a doubleheader with Ottawa taking a 9-1 win in the opener and the Bearcats rolling 22-7 in the finale. Chase Broeker homered among two hits and drove in two, and Drew Mackie added two hits, six RBI and two runs scored in the victory for the Bearcats. Matt Gastner had a pair of hits in the opening defeat.
Kansas State (17-11): Kansas State got four hits from Cameron Thompson and two hits and four RBI out of Nick Goodwin in a 12-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-19). Dylan Phillips also had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.