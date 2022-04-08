(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas were winners while Northwest, Nebraska, Omaha, KSU and Missouri all took losses in regional college baseball on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (13-21, 7-14): Northwest Missouri State dropped a 7-6 MIAA meeting with Missouri Western (7-24, 4-17). Donovan Warren led the Bearcats offense with three hits while Jacob Pinkerton hit a grand slam and Jake Emhardt and Caden Diel had two hits and an RBI each. Max Spitzmiller went seven innings and struck out three to move 4-6 on the season.
Nebraska (12-16, 4-3): Nebraska fell to Rutgers (23-6, 6-1), 7-5, to open their home series with the top team in the Big Ten. Griffin Everitt had a three-run double in the ninth to give the Huskers a fighting chance, but Garrett Anglim struck out looking to end the threat. Colby Gomes added two hits, and Brice Matthews had two hits and scored three times. Shay Schanaman (2-4) struck out seven but gave up seven runs on nine hits in six innings to take the loss.
Creighton (16-8, 1-0): Creighton opened Big East Conference play with an 8-5 win over Georgetown (19-11, 2-2). Alan Roden went 3-for-4 and doubled in the go-ahead runs in the sixth. Jared Wegner added a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Dylan Tebrake (4-1) earned the win with seven strikeouts in six innings.
Omaha (12-15, 4-3): Omaha lost a 1-0 pitcher’s duel with Northern Colorado (7-22, 4-3). The Mavericks had just three hits, including a double by Mike Boeve. Caleb Riedel struck out eight in five shutout innings, and Joey Machado (4-2) followed with five strikeouts in four innings. However, he gave up the only run of the game in the eighth to take the loss.
Kansas (11-17): Kansas used an eight-run seventh inning to beat Illinois State (12-12), 13-9. Jack Hammond and Caleb Upshaw each hit home runs in the win. Hammond added a triple and drove in four runs, and Tom Lichty pitched in two hits and three RBI. Dylan Ditzenberger tallied two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Tavian Josenberger also had a two-hit game. Daniel Hegarty gave up just three runs on six hits in seven innings to move 3-3 on the season.
Kansas State (15-14, 1-6): Kansas State dropped a 6-3 Big 12 meeting to No. 4 Texas Tech (25-8, 5-2). Justin Mitchell had a double among three hits while Josh Nicoloff added a single and two RBI to lead the KSU offense. Griffin Hassall had a strong performance, allowing just one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings to take the no-decision.
Missouri (18-9, 3-7): Missouri lost 8-3 to No. 1 Tennessee (29-1, 10-0). Luke Mann hit a two-run home run in the first inning and was joined by Torin Montgomery, Mike Coletta and Nander De Sedas with two hits each. Spencer Miles struck out four and gave up just one run on four hits in five innings, but Carter Rustad (2-1) gave up three runs in 1 1/3 innings to take the loss.