(KMAland) -- Creighton opened their Big East slate with a win, Nebraska relied on a monster fifth inning to beat Maryland and Iowa rolled past Minnesota.
Iowa (10-9): Iowa beat Minnesota 7-1. Peyton Williams homered and drove in four. Trenton Wallace earned the win on the mound. Wallace tossed six shutout innings and allowed nine hits while striking out seven.
Nebraska (14-5): The Huskers beat Maryland 6-2 thanks to three runs in the fifth inning. Joe Acker had three hits. Spencer Schwellenbach drove in three and Brice Matthews had two RBIs. Cade Povich struck out five in six innings of action.
Creighton (7-7, 1-0): Creighton beat Villanova 9-2 to open Big East action. Sterling Hayes drove in four runs on two hits. David Webel, Andrew Meggs, Alan Roden and Jared Wegner also had two hits apiece.
Missouri (11-17, 4-6): The Tigers beat South Carolina 7-2. Brandt Belk had three hits. Garrett Rice drove in three. Seth Halvorsen struck out seven. Lukas Veinbergs earned the win.
Kansas State (17-12): Texas exploded with eight runs in the eight for a 13-6 win. Cameron Thompson had three hits for the Wildcats. Zach Kokoska also had three hits. Kokoska and Daniel Carinci drove in two runs each.
Kansas (17-12, 1-6): Oklahoma beat Kansas 10-4. Maui Ahuna had three hits, one of which was a double.