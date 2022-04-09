(KMAland) -- Northwest rolled to a win, Iowa split with Illinois, Creighton, Omaha and Kansas were all winners and Nebraska, Mizzou and K-State took Ls in regional college baseball on Saturday.
View the complete regional rundown below.
Northwest Missouri State (13-21, 8-14): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 14-4 win over Missouri Western (7-25, 4-18). Ryan Williams had four hits and three RBI while Caden Diel added three hits, two RBI and three runs for the Bearcats in the victory. Ryan Koski pitched in a three-hit game, and Drew Mackie and Donovan Warren each had two hits and three RBI. Jacob Pinkerton tallied a two-hit game of his own behind Zach Wiese (1-3), who went six innings and struck out four.
Iowa (16-11 3-2): Iowa and Illinois (14-14, 6-2) split a Big Ten doubleheader with the Hawkeyes taking the opener, 4-2, before a 7-5 13-inning Illini win in game two. The opener saw Brendan Sher bash a home run among two hits and score twice. Izaya Fullard added two hits and an RBI, and Dylan Nedved (3-2) nabbed the win with five strong innings, including six strikeouts. Ben Beutel threw the ninth for his first save.
Peyton Williams and Keaton Anthony each hit home runs for the Hawkeyes in game two. Fullard added two more hits and an RBI behind Adam Mazur, who went six innings and struck out nine while giving up just one run on three hits. Illinois used a three-run seventh, a one-run ninth and a two-run 13th to pick up the win.
Nebraska (12-17, 4-4): Nebraska dropped another tight Big Ten battle to Rutgers (24-6, 7-1), 5-4. Colby Gomes accounted for three of their runs with a game-tying home run while Cam Chick had three hits and Griffin Everitt posted a hit and two runs. Emmett Olson had a strong performance with just one earned run allowed in 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Braxton Bragg (1-3) took the loss, throwing two innings and giving up two runs on one hit.
Creighton (17-8, 2-0): Creighton scored four runs each in the first and second innings on their way to a 12-1 win over Georgetown (19-12, 2-3). Chris Esposito had two hits, four RBI and two runs, and Alan Roden added three hits, an RBI and three runs for the Jays offense. Jack Grace also pitched in two hits, and Nolan Sailors and Jared Wegner had one hit and two RBI each. Dominic Cancellieri (3-1) was strong through six, striking out eight and allowing just one run on two hits.
Omaha (13-15, 5-3): Omaha rolled to a 10-0 win over Northern Colorado (7-23, 4-4). Mike Boeve had another big game with a home run among two hits, driving in four in the process. Harrison Denk added three hits and two RBI, and Eduardo Rosario pitched in two hits and scored a run. Will Hanafan and Devin Hurdle added one hit and two runs each, and Charlie Bell (3-3) threw six of the seven innings with eight strikeouts to earn the win.
Missouri (18-10, 3-8): Missouri was routed by No. 1 Tennessee (30-1, 11-0), 11-4. The Tigers started strong for the second straight night with two runs in the first, but the Volunteers were too much for Tony Neubeck, who gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven. Luke Mann had a home run among two hits while Torin Montgomery also went deep and drove in two for the Mizzou offense.
Kansas State (15-15, 1-7): Texas Tech (26-8, 6-2) rolled to a 14-0 win over the Wildcats, which had just three hits in the game. Dylan Phillips had two of those hits and stole a base while Raphael Pelletier also hit safely. Blake Corsentino (2-3) gave up eight runs — four earned — on seven hits in just 2.0 innings to take the loss.
Kansas (12-17): Kansas picked up a 6-2 win over Illinois State (12-13). Caleb Upshaw had three hits and an RBI, and Dylan Ditzenberger, Maui Ahuna and Nolan Metcalf all added two knocks apiece. Ditzenberger finished with a team-best two RBI while Cole Larsen (1-5) went all nine innings, striking out six and allowing just two runs on eight hits.