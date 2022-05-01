(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska split a doubleheader, Kansas State won a tight battle with Oklahoma and Northwest Missouri State rolled in college baseball action on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (19-27, 13-20): Northwest Missouri State scored 11 runs in their final four at bats on their way to a 13-5 win over Rogers State (26-23, 17-16). Jacob Pinkerton had three hits and four RBI, and Jake Emhardt added a five-hit, four-run, one-RBI game to lead the Bearcats. Caden Diel pitched in two hits, three walks and two RBI, and Ryan Koski hit a home run, drove in two and scored four times. Jacob Gajic (1-1) threw four shutout innings, allowing just two hits, to get the win.
Nebraska (18-25, 6-9) & Iowa (26-14, 10-5): Nebraska and Iowa split a doubleheader on Sunday with Nebraska winning 12-1 and Iowa winning 5-3 in 10 innings.
Garrett Anglim led Nebraska in their win with three hits, three runs scored, five RBI and one home run. Brice Matthews also homered while driving in four runs and scoring twice. Efry Cervantes had two RBI, and Max Anderson accounted for two hits and a double. Sam Petersen’s homer was Iowa’s only hit.
Peyton Williams had two hits and homered in Iowa’s win while Ben Tallman doubled. Dylan Nedved earned the win for Iowa after striking out three on four hits in four innings, and Ben Beutel got the save. Ty Langenberg struck out six on three hits in five innings of no-decision baseball. Cam Chick had three hits and a double to pace Nebraska in the loss while Core Jackson and Gabe Swansen each had RBI. Koty Frank and Braxton Bragg each struck out six.
Creighton (25-12, 10-2): Xavier (22-23, 6-6) took a 9-3 win over Creighton to avoid a series sweep. Andrew Meggs went 3-for-5 with a double while Kyle Hess also added a double among two hits and drove in a run. Cade Lommel (1-4) lasted just 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two.
Missouri (24-17, 7-14): The Tigers edged Mississippi State (25-20, 9-12) for a 7-6 win. Luke Mann had three hits including a homer, Josh Day had two hits and homered, and Ty Wilmsmeyer had three RBI and one hit. Ian Lohse took the win after striking out six on one hit in 2 ⅔ innings, and Carter Rustad scattered six hits while striking out three in 4 ⅓ innings.
Kansas (18-26, 3-12): West Virginia (26-16, 9-6) outscored Kansas for a 10-8 win. The Jayhawks had 13 hits, including three from Jake English, who drove in a run and scored once. Caleb Uphsaw had a home run among two hits and drove in three, and Tavian Josenberger and Cooper McMurray posted two hits apiece. Ryan Vanderhei (5-4) threw 5 2/3 innings, struck out seven and allowed six runs on nine hits.
Kansas State (22-21, 4-11): Kansas State grabbed an 8-7 win over Oklahoma (27-14, 9-5). Justin Mitchell had two hits, doubled and scored twice, and Dominic Johnson and Josh Nicoloff had two RBI each, including a homer. Dylan Phillips, Jeff Heinrich and Kaleln Culpepper hit doubles in the win. Blake Constentino took the win after striking out one in three innings on three hits. Phillips tallied the save.