(KMAland) -- Omaha, Kansas State and Kansas claimed wins in Saturday's regional college baseball slate.
Northwest Missouri State (13-22, 11-18): Northwest fell victim to a sweep of Missouri Southern, losing 6-2 and 11-4. Ryan Koski finished the day with a pair of RBIs.
Creighton (16-9, 8-2): The Bluejays split a doubleheader with St. John's, winning 11-4 and losing 4-1. Parker Upton had three RBIs in the win.
Missouri (12-28, 5-15): The Tigers lost to Alabama 5-2. Tre Morris had their only RBI.
Omaha (17-16, 9-5): Omaha rolled past Western Illinois 12-2. Masen Prososki had three RBI, Harrison Denk, Chris Esposito and Parker Smejkal had two each.
Kansas State (26-16, 6-9): The Wildcats had no trouble with Texas Southern, winning 15-6. Daniel Carinci had four RBI. Chris Ceballos had three RBI. Cameron Thompson and Zach Kokoska drove in two each. Jordan Wicks fanned eight batters in the victory.
Nebraska (20-9): Rutgers beat Nebraska 6-5. Luke Roskam had tree hits in the loss. Spencer Schwellenbach drove in two runs.
Iowa (19-12): Iowa lost a 12-6 shootout to Indiana. Matthew Sosa had three hits in the loss. Brendan Sher drove in two.
Kansas (24-20, 4-11): The Jayhawks rolled to a 10-2 win over North Dakota State. James Cosentino drove in three off two hits and scored twice. Skyler Messinger also plated two runs. Eli Davis struck out eight in the win.
Iowa Western (43-8, 34-4): The Reivers cruised in a sweep of Iowa Lakes, 17-1 and 14-4. Dylan Robertson drove in six off two hits and scored twice in the first win. Kyle Huckstorf and Aaron Staehely had two RBIs each. Thatchar Kozal and Trenton Harris had three RBI each in the second game.