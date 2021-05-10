(Piscataway) -- Nebraska baseball finished a 3-1 trip to New Jersey with a 7-6 13-inning win over Rutgers on Monday.
The Huskers (23-11) scored six runs in the first inning, but Rutgers came all the way back and capped it with a three-run game-tying home run in the seventh.
Nebraska scored their game-winning run on a Griffin Everitt base hit in the top of the 13th. Luke Roskam had three hits and drove in two, and Matthews had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored in the win.
Spencer Schwellenbach worked through four scoreless innings, striking out four and walking just one. Tyler Martin (2-0) pitched the 12th to get the win while Koty Frank earned his first save with a clean 13th.