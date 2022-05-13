(KMAland) -- Iowa, Creighton and Omaha were winners while Nebraska, K-State, Kansas and Missouri all took losses in regional college baseball on Friday.
Iowa (29-16, 13-6): Adam Mazur and Ben Buetel combined on a four-hit shutout in a 5-0 Iowa win over Michigan State (22-26, 6-13). Mazur struck out seven and Beutel put down two on strikes. The Hawkeyes got a big offensive outing from Kyle Huckstorf, who had a double and a home run and drove in three runs. Brendan Sher and Cade Moss also had three hits each.
Nebraska (19-28, 7-12): Nebraska’s season continued to fade away with an 8-3 loss to Illinois (27-19, 13-6). Core Jackson had two hits and two RBI in the loss, and Josh Caron also drove in a run on one hit. Shay Schanaman gave up seven runs on nine hits in just 3 1/3 inning to take the loss.
Creighton (26-16, 11-5): Dylan Tebrake had a masterful performance for Creighton in a 3-1 win over Butler (18-31-1, 2-13-1). Tebrake struck out 15 and allowed just one run on three hits in nine innings. Jared Wegner doubled and drove in two, and Alan Roden had an RBI double of his own for the Jays in the win.
Omaha (23-24, 12-7): Omaha opened a big series with Oral Roberts (31-16, 13-6) with a 7-2 win. Mike Boeve was 3-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs, and Eduardo Rosario posted a double among two hits and drove in three. Noah Griese also hit a home run and drove in two. Caleb Riedel struck out nine and pitched seven innings to get the win on the bump for the Mavericks.
Kansas State (25-23, 6-13): Kansas State lost to Baylor (24-22, 6-13), 4-2. Josh Nicoloff had three hits and drove in a run, and Jeff Heinrich and Cole Johnson pitched in two hits apiece. Dylan Phillips also smacked a home run for the Wildcats. Blake Adams (5-5) gave up four runs on five hits and five walks in six innings to take the loss.
Kansas (20-31, 4-16): Kansas was routed by TCU (31-18, 15-8), 15-6. Despite the loss, Nolan Metcalf, and Caleb Upshaw both hit home runs among two hits each, and Tavian Josenberger doubled in a run of his own. Daniel Hegarty (6-5) took the loss in giving up six runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings.
Missouri (25-21, 7-18): Florida (31-18, 12-13) mauled Missouri in a 13-1 win. Tony Neubeck struggled through two innings, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks. Trevor Austin accounted for the only Tigers run and hit, bopping a home run.