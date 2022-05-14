(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State and Missouri all won Saturday in regional college baseball action.
Iowa (30-16, 14-6): The Hawkeyes put up seven runs in the seventh inning en route to a 12-2 win over Michigan State. Peyton Williams hit his 12th home run of the season, while Sam Petersen finished with three RBI. Duncan Davitt, Ben Beutel and Cam Baumann combined to throw 8 1/3 innings of shutout ball out of the bullpen.
Nebraska (20-28, 8-12): Emmett Olson delivered a quality start and the Huskers smashed three homers to beat Illinois 11-2. Olson fanned six batters over 6 2/3 innings of work, allowing two earned runs and seven hits. Cam Chick, Max Anderson and Colby Gomes all hit home runs. Anderson also doubled and drove in four runs. Griffin Everitt finished with three hits.
Creighton (26-16, 11-5): Creighton led Butler 13-6 in the middle of the seventh inning when the game was suspended due to weather. The game was resume Sunday at 11 a.m.
Omaha (23-25, 12-8): Omaha fell to Oral Roberts 2-0 in 11 innings Saturday night. Neither team managed much offensively until ORU scored two runs in the top of the 11th on wild pitches. Mark Timmins pitched the first 6 2/3 innings for the Mavericks, while Joey Machado struck out seven over 4 1/3 innings of relief. Omaha finished with just four hits -- all singles.
Kansas State (26-23, 7-13): Kansas State scored two runs in the seventh to pull away for a 7-5 win over Baylor Saturday. Justin Mitchell led the way offensively for the Wildcats, hitting a solo home run and driving in the two deciding runs with a single in the seventh inning. Blake Corsentino came out of the bullpen and provided 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief to get the win, while Dylan Phillips slammed the door for the save.
Kansas (20-32, 4-17): The Jayhawks gave up crooked numbers in six innings as they were rolled by TCU 30-3. Starting pitcher Cole Larsen surrendered 12 earned runs in four innings of work. The Kansas pitching staff combined to walk 17 batters in the game. Caleb Upshaw hit a home run and finished with two RBI.
Missouri (26-21, 8-18): Missouri used a three-run fifth inning to take the lead and held on for a 5-3 win over Florida. Spencer Miles turned in a solid outing, going six innings and allowing three earned runs with four strikeouts. Ian Lohse tossed the final three frames for the save, shutting down the Gators' offense. Torin Montgomery hit a home run among three hits and drove in three runs to lead the offense.