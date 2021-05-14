(KMAland) -- Iowa Western split two games in the Region XI Championship with Indian Hills, Nebraska rolled, Creighton handled business, Iowa rallied, Mizzou upset MSU and Kansas routed K-State in two on Friday in regional college baseball.
Iowa Western (50-9): Iowa Western split with Indian Hills in the Region XI Championship series, forcing a winner-take-all game on Saturday. The Reivers scored two in the ninth to walk-off a winner, 4-3, in game one. Benjamin Palmer had three hits and the game-tying RBI hit in the ninth. However, IHCC answered with a 6-2 win in the second game. Alec Patino had a double among two hits and drove in one to lead the IWCC offense.
Nebraska (24-11): Nebraska rolled to a 12-2 win over Northwestern behind a sterling performance from ace Cade Povich, who struck out five and gave up just two hits in seven shutout innings to move to 5-1. Griffin Everitt homered among three hits and drove in four, and Brice Matthews had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored at the plate.
Creighton (20-9, 12-2): Creighton took a 6-1 victory over Seton Hall (21-18, 14-6). Dylan Tebrake had another strong outing with eight innings of shutout ball, allowing just five hits while striking out six in moving to 8-0. Parker Upton and Andrew Meggs had two hits each and combined to drive in five runs for the Jays.
Omaha (19-21): Omaha dropped a pair of games to Oral Roberts (25-19), 12-3 and 2-1. Keil Krumwiede had a double, a home run and three RBI in game one, and Mike Boeve drove in the only run of game two.
Iowa (22-14): Iowa used a three-run eighth inning to take a 5-4 win over Illinois. Peyton Williams and Brayden Frazier both had two hits, including one double each to lead the Hawkeyes offense. Trenton Wallace struck out nine in six innings, and Dylan Nedved grabbed the win with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Kansas (28-23, 7-12) & Kansas State (28-20, 7-13): Kansas won the first two games of the Sunflower Series, taking a 2-0 victory in the opener before a 10-0 rout in game two. Cole Larsen threw eight innings of shutout baseball in game one, striking out five and giving up just four hits and a walk. Maui Ahuna tripled among two hits in the win.
Missouri (14-33, 6-20): Missouri grabbed a 7-6 upset of Mississippi State, getting a go-ahead RBI hit from Joshua Day in the ninth inning. Day finished with two hits while Torin Montgomery added a four-hit game, and Andrew Keefer and Josh Holt Jr. also had two hits.