(KMAland) -- Creighton picked up two wins, K-State nabbed a victory and Iowa, Nebraska, Omaha, Kansas and Missouri all lost in regional college baseball action on Sunday.
Iowa (30-17, 14-7): Michigan State (23-27, 7-14) used a nine-run second inning to beat Iowa, 11-8. Keaton Anthony went 2-for-4 with a home run, drove in one and scored once, and Peyton Williams added a two-run shot of his own. Sam Petersen and Michael Seegers also had two hits for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska (20-29, 8-13): Nebraska blew a 4-0 lead and dropped a 5-4 decision to Illinois (28-20, 14-7), which won in walk-off fashion after a series of rain delays. Colby Gomes went 2-for-4 with a grand slam while Garrett Anglim added two hits of his own. Koty Frank worked four strong innings with seven strikeouts for the Huskers.
Creighton (28-16, 13-5): Creighton finished a previously started Saturday game with a 14-6 win before a 4-3 walk-off to sweep their series with Butler. Andrew Meggs, Alan Roden and Jack Grace all had four hits and combined for eight RBI in game one. Jared Wegner added three hits, three RBI and three runs. The Sunday victory came behind a walk-off hit from Grace, who scored Roden. Roden had two hits and two runs, and Marc Lidd (3-1) struck out three and allowed just one hit in 2 2/3 innings to get the win. Dylan Nedved threw 4 1/3 innings of relief, giving up just one run and striking out six to help Iowa get back in the game.
Omaha (23-26, 12-9): Omaha lost via a second straight shutout from Oral Roberts (33-16, 15-6), 9-0. The Mavericks had just three singles — one each from Mike Boeve, Drew Reetz and Devin Hurdle. Charlie Bell (4-5) struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings, but he gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks in the defeat.
Kansas (20-32, 4-17): Kansas dropped an 8-2 decision to TCU (32-18, 16-8). Seth Sweet-Chick went 2-for-2 while Maui Ahuna smacked his eighth home run of the season for the Jayhawks. Ryan Vanderhei (5-6) gave up five runs on six hits and five walks in five innings to take the loss.
Kansas State (27-23, 8-12): Kansas State scored six in the eighth to take a 7-5 win over Baylor (24-24, 6-15). Nick Goodwin went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI, and Cash Rugely blasted a home run of his own in the comeback win. Tyler Ruhl (4-2) went five innings, struck out four and allowed one run on four hits. Dylan Phillips struck out two in the ninth for his sixth save.
Missouri (26-22, 8-19): Luke Mann and Trevor Austin each hit home runs for Missouri in a 4-3 loss to Florida (32-19, 13-14). Josh Day had a team-high two hits, and Ross Lovich drove in one run on one hit. Carter Rustad (3-2) struck out five in 5 2/3 innings and gave up all four runs on seven hits and a walk to take the loss.