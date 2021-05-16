NCAA Baseball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska routed Northwestern, Missouri beat Mississippi State for a second straight night, K-State took down Kansas and IWCC, Iowa, Creighton, Omaha took losses in regional college baseball on Saturday.

Iowa Western (50-10): Iowa Western lost their winner-take-all Region XI Championship game with Indian Hills, 7-3. Aaron Staehely, Carter Wright and Trenton Harris had one hit and one RBI each for the Reivers in the loss.

Nebraska (25-11): Nebraska scored six runs in the seventh and three in the eight on their way to an 11-5 win over Northwestern (12-18). Max Anderson doubled twice among four hits and drove in a run for the Husker offense. 

Iowa (22-15): Illinois routed Iowa, 14-1, smashing 11 hits on the day. Iowa had just three hits, including two by Brayden Frazier. 

Creighton (20-11, 12-4): Creighton dropped 15-0 and 5-3 decisions to Seton Hall. The Jays had just one hit from Ryan Mantle in the opening game before two hits from Dax Roper in game two. 

Omaha (19-22): Omaha gave up six ninth-inning runs after scoring a combined 10 in the seventh and eighth before losing 17-12 to Oral Roberts (26-19). Masen Prososki led the Mavericks offense with three hits, three RBI and two runs scored, and Brett Bonar added a pair of hits.

Missouri (14-33, 7-20): Missouri beat Mississippi State for a second straight day, winning 16-8 over the No. 3 Bulldogs. Alex Peterson homered twice while Luke Mann and Brandt Belk also went deep for the Tigers.

Kansas State (29-20, 8-13) & Kansas (28-24, 7-14): Kansas State took a 6-2 win over the Jayhawks. Dylan Phillips hit a pair of home runs and drove in three while scoring two runs for the Wildcats. Skyler Messinger and Anthony Tulimero had two hits apiece for the Jayhawks.

