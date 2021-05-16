(KMAland) -- Creighton rallied past Seton Hall while Iowa lost another to Illinois in regional college baseball on Sunday.
Creighton (21-11, 13-4): Creighton scored three in the eighth on their way to a 3-1 win over Seton Hall. Alan Roden had three hits, and David Vilches hit a go-ahead two-run single in the victory. Hudson Leach, Tommy Steier, Paul Bergstrom and John Sakowski combined to allow just five hits and one run and struck out eight.
Iowa (22-16): Illinois put up a four-run fifth and won 6-2 over Iowa. Trenton Wallace had two hits, and Izaya Fullard drove in a pair of runs for the Hawkeyes in the loss.