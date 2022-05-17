(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Omaha were winners while Kansas State was no match for No. 3 Virginia Tech on Tuesday.
Nebraska (21-29): Nebraska scratched three runs in the third and two more in the fourth for a 9-5 win over Oral Roberts (33-17). Garrett Anglim had two hits – a double and a home run. Anglim also scored twice in the win. Leighton Banjoff had three hits and three RBI while Max Anderson managed three knocks and scored three times. One of Anderson’s hits was a double, and Colby Gomes also doubled as one of his two hits. Dawson McCarville picked up his fourth win of the season after striking out five on eight hits in five innings.
Omaha (24-26): Omaha scored a 10-7 win over Minnesota (15-34). Harrison Denk led the Mavericks with two hits and three RBI while Eduardo Rosario, Eddie Satisky, Drew Reetz and Will Hanafan all added two hits of their own in the win. Harrison Kreiling went six innings, struck out five and allowed just one hit and one unearned run
Kansas State (27-24): #3 Virginia Tech (37-11) was an 8-2 winner over Kansas State. Dominic Johnson’s two-run blast pushed in the Wildcats’ only runs and was one of his two hits. Christian Ruebeck and Tyson Neighbors fanned three batters apiece in the loss.