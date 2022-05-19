(KMAland) -- Iowa’s offense put up 30 runs, Creighton beat Villanova and Missouri was a winner over Georgia on Thursday.
Iowa (31-17, 15-7): Iowa won a wild 30-16 game over Indiana (25-28, 10-12). Kyle Huckstorf rewrote the Big Ten record book with six hits, three home runs and 12 RBI while Keaton Anthony drove in three on three hits and scored three times. Sam Petersen had three hits, scored three times, drove in five runs and homered. Michael Seegers doubled and drew five walks to score three runs, and Ben Wilmes had three hits, scored four times and drove in two runs while Sam Hojnar had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Nebraska (21-30, 8-14): Michigan State (24-28, 8-14) was a 4-1 winner over Nebraska. Core Jackson drove in Nebraska’s only run while Cam Chick had two hits, and Garrett Anglim, Griffin Everitt, Colby Gomes, Leighton Banjoff, Brice Matthews and Efry Cervantes also had hits. Shay Schannaman struck out six on six hits in six innings.
Creighton (29-16, 14-5): Creighton put up three runs in the fourth inning for a 7-1 win over Villanova (19-28-1, 8-11). Chris Esposito had three hits and drove in two, while Jared Wegner had two hits and doubled. Kyle Hess had three hits and scored twice, Hogan Helligso had two hits and plated a run. Dylan Tebrake was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts on seven hits in five innings.
Omaha (24-27, 12-10): St. Thomas (14-29, 8-14) was a 6-4 winner over Omaha. Drew Hmielewski and Eduardo Rosario had two hits apiece. Hmielewski, Mike Boeve and Devin Hurdle drove in runs
Missouri (27-22, 9-19): The Tigers beat Georgia (34-19, 14-14), 11-3. Luke Mann and Ty Wilmsmeyer homered in the win while Mann totaled five RBI and scored three runs. Trevor Austin had two hits and drove in three while Josh Day managed three smacks, and Ross Lovich scored twice. Spencer Miles was the winning pitcher after a 12-strikeout, seven-hit, one-walk outing.
Kansas (20-33, 4-18): Texas (37-17, 12-10) rolled to a 12-4 win over Kansas. Nolan Metcalf had two hits, drove in two, tripled and homered in the defeat while Maui Ahuna doubled.
Kansas State (27-25, 8-14): West Virginia (31-20, 12-10) blew out Kansas State, 15-4. Dominic Johnson and Cash Rugely doubled for Kansas State while Johnson totaled three RBI off three hits. Rugely and Kaelen Culpepper had two knocks each.