(KMAland) -- Iowa Western moved their win streak to eight, Creighton rolled, Omaha won a slugfest and K-State beat Texas Southern with ease in regional college baseball on Sunday.
Iowa Western (45-8): The Reivers ran their win streak to eight with 8-1 and 9-6 wins over North Iowa Area. Kyle Huckstorf doubled, tripled and drove in two in the opening game while Thatcher Kozeal had two hits, three RBI and three runs scored in the finale.
Northwest Missouri State (13-23, 11-19): Northwest Missouri State lost a 6-5 11-inning battle to Missouri Southern (27-10, 20-10). Drew Mackie had three hits while Brett Holden doubled among two hits and drove in four for the Bearcats in the defeat.
Nebraska (20-10): Rutgers (17-13) finished a sweep of Nebraska with a 6-0 win. The Huskers managed just three hits — all singles by Max Anderson, Cam Chick and Gunner Hellstrom.
Iowa (19-13): Iowa dropped a second straight game to Indiana (20-9), 12-8. Despite the loss, Izaya Fullard had three hits, Trenton Wallace had two and drove in three and Dylan Nedved finished with two knocks and three runs scored.
Creighton (17-9, 9-2): Creighton rolled to an 11-4 win over St. John’s (14-15, 5-10). Ryan Mantle doubled, homered and drove in two, and Alan Roden drove in three runs on one hit for the Jays.
Omaha (18-16): Omaha won a slugfest over Western Illinois (9-23), 15-13. Harrison Denk, Chris Esposito and Eduardo Rosario all hit home runs for the Mavericks on offense. Keil Krumwiede added two hits and three RBI for the Mavs.
Missouri (12-29, 5-16): Alabama (28-15, 11-10) rallied late for a 3-2 win over Missouri. Torin Montgomery and Mike Coletta had two hits each for the Tigers in the loss. Zach Hise threw seven one-run innings with six strikeouts.
Kansas State (27-16): Kansas State used a nine-run fourth inning to roll in a 16-1 win over Texas Southern (10-31). Chad Shade, Nick Goodwinn, Chris Ceballos and Zach Kokoska hit home runs, and Shade drove in four runs on the day.
Kansas (24-21): North Dakota State (28-13) took a 5-3 win over the Jayhawks. Maui Ahuna had another solid game for Kansas, hitting safely three times, while Tavian Josenberger had a hit and drove in two RBI.