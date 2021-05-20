(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas State earned wins while Omaha split with Western Illinois on Thursday.
Check out the full college baseball rundown below.
Creighton (21-11, 13-4): Creighton beat Seton Hall 3-1 behind three runs in the eighth. Alan Roden had three hits, Parker Upton muscled two. David Vilches drove in two runs.
Missouri (15-34, 7-20): Auburn cruised past Missouri 15-6. Tre Morris had three hits. Luke Mann drove in three runs and homered.
Omaha (20-23, 12-12): The Mavericks split with Western Illinois, winning 7-1 and losing 12-7. Mike Boeve had three hits and two RBI. Breyden Eckhout had two hits in the win.
Kansas State (30-20, 9-13): Kansas State beat TCU 4-2. Cameron Thompson, Terrence Sprulin and Kamron Willman drove in runs. Spurlin had two hits and homered, so did Thompson. Jordan Wicks struck out seven in the win.
Kansas (30-24, 8-14): The Jayhawks beat Texas Tech 7-4. Dylan Ditzenberger had two hits and drove in two runs. Tavian Josenberger and Blaine Ray also had two hits.