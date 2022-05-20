(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled, Nebraska rallied, Missouri was dominant and K-State, Kansas and Omaha all lost in regional college baseball on Friday.
Iowa (32-17, 16-7): Iowa rolled to a 12-0 win over Indiana (25-29, 10-13). Dylan Nedved (6-2) threw six shutout frames and struck out six while allowing just one hit to get the win. Michael Seegers went 4-for-5 with four RBI, and Sam Hojnar added three hits, three RBI and three runs. Keaton Anthony and Sam Petersen also hit home runs for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska (22-30, 9-14): Nebraska got a go-ahead three-run home run from Brice Matthews in a 6-3 win over Michigan State (24-29, 8-15). Matthews finished with two hits and the three RBI, and Colby Gomes added a home run among two hits. Max Anderson picked up a hit and two RBI of his own. Emmett Olson threw seven innings and struck out seven while Koty Frank (5-0) tossed two shutout innings to get the win.
Kansas State (27-26, 8-15): Kansas State was routed by West Virginia (32-20, 13-10), 15-4. Nick Goodwin and Cole Johnson each hit home runs while Cash Rugely added a triple and drove in two runs for the Wildcats.
Kansas (20-34, 4-19): Kansas lost an 8-1 decision to Texas (38-17, 13-10). The Jayhawks got a hit and an RBI from Maui Ahuna, and Tom Lichty finished with two hits. Cole Larsen (1-9) allowed eight runs in 6 2/3 innings.
Missouri (28-22, 10-19): Missouri rolled to a 10-3 win over Georgia (34-20, 14-15). Torin Montgomery led the offense with two home runs among three hits and drove in six while Justin Colon and Ty Wilmsmeyer pitched in two hits of their own. Nathan Landry tossed six innings and struck out seven for the Tigers to get the victory.
Omaha (24-28, 12-11): St. Thomas (15-29, 9-14) scored three times in the eighth for a 5-2 win over the Mavericks. Harrison Denk had three hits and drove in a run, and Eddie Satisky and Devin Hurdle both had two hits. Mike Boeve posted one hit to extend his hitting streak to 28 games.