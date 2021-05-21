(KMAland) -- Iowa and Omaha were big winners in regional college baseball action on Friday.
Iowa (23-16): Iowa beat Northwestern 6-1. Peyton Williams had three hits and one RBI. Austin Martin plated two with a homer. Izaya Fullard also went deep. Trenton Wallace struck out eight batters and only allowed three hits in six innings.
Nebraska (25-11): Nebraska held off Indiana for the 8-5 victory. Max Anderson had three hits, drove in two and homered. Brice Matthews had two hits and three RBIs. Spencer Schwellenbach went deep in the win.
Creighton (22-13, 14-16): Creighton split with Xavier, winning 3-2 and losing 6-2. Their win came in 10 innings. Parker Upton, Will Hanafan and Nolan Clifford created the runs for the Bluejays. Paul Bergstrom fanned five batters in six innings.
Omaha (21-23): The Mavs beat Western Illinois 13-0. Mike Boeve, Keil Krumwiede and Eduardo Rosario had three RBIs each. Grant Goldston had four hits. Goldston, Boeve, Rosario and Brett Bonar doubled. Joey Machado tossed five shutout innings.
Missouri (15-36, 7-22): Auburn beat Missouri 3-0. The Tigers had three hits, which came from Joshua Day, Alex Peterson and Clayton Peterson.
Kansas (30-25, 8-15): Texas Tech rocked Kansas 13-4. Maui Ahuna and James Cosentino posted two hits. Tavian Josenberger, Skyler Messinger, Dylan Ditzenberger and Conner VanCleave drove in runs.
Kansas State (30-21, 9-14): TCU beat Kansas State 8-6. Cole Johnson drove in two RBIs. Terrence Spurlin tallied three hits. Cameron Thompson and Dylan Phillips had two knocks each.