(KMAland) -- Iowa held off Indiana, Nebraska outscored Michigan State and Creighton came back to win in Saturday’s regional college baseball tilt.
Iowa (33-17, 17-7): Iowa completed the weekend sweep of Indiana (25-30, 10-14) with a 2-1 win. Keaton Anthony homered for the Hawkeyes while Izaya Fullard had Iowa’s other two hits. Ty Langenberg accrued the win after striking out four on four hits in five innings.
Nebraska (23-30, 10-14): Nebraska won a slugfest with Michigan State (24-30, 8-16), 10-9. Max Anderson had a monster game with four hits, four RBI and two runs scored, and Griffin Everettt bopped a three-run home run among two hits. Colby Gomes, Luke Jessen and Efry Cervantes all had two hits each, and Braxton Bragg (2-6) was the winning pitcher in the Huskers’ final game of the season. CJ Hood got the final two outs for his first save.
Creighton (30-16, 15-5): Creighton rallied for a 7-5 win in 10 innings over Villanova (19-29-1, 8-12). Andrew Meggs, Kyle Hess, Alan Roden and Jared Wegner had two hits each, and Hess drove in two runs to lead the way for the Bluejays. Ryan Windham (1-0) was the winning pitcher with one inning on the mound. Marc Lidd got one out for his fourth save.
Kansas State (27-27, 8-16): West Virginia (33-20, 14-10) held down K-State for a 5-1 win in the Big 12. Kaelen Culpepper hit a solo home run for the team’s only run of the game. Dylan Phillips (0-1) took the loss with three runs allowed in three innings.
Kansas (20-35, 4-20): Kansas gave up nine late runs to fall 11-6 to Texas (39-17, 14-10). Maui Ahuna had two hits and three walks, and Cooper McMurray doubled, homered and drove in three for the Jayhawks in the defeat. Kolby Dougan (1-3) did not get an out and gave up three runs on two hits and two walks to take the loss.
Missouri (28-23, 10-20): Georgia (35-20, 15-15) came back for an 11-10 win over the Tigers, which scored seven runs in the seventh inning. The Bulldogs put up two each in the eighth and ninth innings to walk-off with a win. Josh Day had three hits and scored twice, and Torin Montgomery, Nander De Sedas and Ty Wilmsmeyer all had two hits each. Luke Mann, Montgomery, De Sedas and Wilmsmyer had two RBI each.
Omaha (24-29, 12-12): St. Thomas (16-29, 10-14) outslugged Omaha for a 9-8 win, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning. Mike Boeve and Eduardo Rosario had three hits each, and Harrison Denk, Grant Goldston and Will Hanafan chipped in two hits each. Hanafan had a double and drove in a team-high three runs in the defeat.