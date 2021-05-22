(KMAland) -- Nebraska won two big games, Creighton rallied for a win, K-State put up seven to talk off and more from the night in regional college baseball action.
Nebraska (28-11): The Huskers rallied for an 11-9 win over Ohio State before a 4-1 win over Indiana. Spencer Schwellenbach had four hits, and Jaxon Hallmark tripled and homered for the Huskers in the Ohio State win. Brice Matthews tripled and homered and drove in two runs’ nd Chance Hroch struck out 10 in a complete game effort in the finale.
Iowa (23-17): Northwestern held off Iowa in a 5-4 Big Ten win. Michael Seegers had three hits and scored twice, and Peyton Willams added a hit and drove in a run.
Creighton (23-13, 15-6): Sterling Hayes drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to lead Creighton to a 3-2 win over Xavier. John Sakowski (2-3) threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out three and allowing just one hit.
Omaha (22-23): Omaha fell to Western Illinois, 8-6. Mike Boeve had three hits and drove in two while Eduardo Rosario homered among two hits and drove in two. Masen Prososki also went deep, drove in a run and scored twice in the defeat.
Missouri (15-36, 8-22): Missouri scored a 7-6 win over Auburn (25-26, 10-20). Clayton Peterson had two hits and two RBI, and Tre Morris and Alex Peterson added two hits and one RBI for the Tigers.
Kansas State (31-21, 10-14): Chris Ceballos hit a three-run walk-off home run to complete a seven-run ninth in an 11-8 win over No. 5 TCU. Cameron Thompson doubled, homered and had four hits with three RBI to lead the Wildcats in the wild win.
Kansas (30-26, 8-15): Texas Tech was a 5-0 winner over Kansas. Maui Ahuna, James Cosentino and Conner VanCleave had one hit each.