(KMAland) -- Nebraska clinched the Big Ten Conference championship while Iowa lost to Northwestern in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday in regional college baseball.
Nebraska (29-11): Nebraska clinched the Big Ten Conference championship with a 9-0 win over Ohio State (19-18). Kyle Perry opened with two shutout innings while Max Schreiber followed with four three-hit frames and five strikeouts. Max Anderson led the offense with three hits, and Jaxon Hallmark, Luke Roskam and Mojo Hagge had two hits each.
Iowa (23-18): Northwestern walked off with an 8-6 win over Iowa. Ben Norman led the Hawkeyes with two doubles and two RBI, and Brett McCleary added two hits and an RBI of his own in the loss.