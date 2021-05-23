Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) -- Nebraska clinched the Big Ten Conference championship while Iowa lost to Northwestern in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday in regional college baseball. 

Nebraska (29-11): Nebraska clinched the Big Ten Conference championship with a 9-0 win over Ohio State (19-18). Kyle Perry opened with two shutout innings while Max Schreiber followed with four three-hit frames and five strikeouts. Max Anderson led the offense with three hits, and Jaxon Hallmark, Luke Roskam and Mojo Hagge had two hits each.

Iowa (23-18): Northwestern walked off with an 8-6 win over Iowa. Ben Norman led the Hawkeyes with two doubles and two RBI, and Brett McCleary added two hits and an RBI of his own in the loss.

