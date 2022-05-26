(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas State were winners while Iowa took a loss in their respective conference baseball tournaments on Thursday.
Iowa (33-18): Iowa dropped their first game of the Big Ten Conference Tournament to Penn State (26-27), 5-2. The Hawkeyes had just two hits in the game with Keaton Anthony and Cade Moss finishing with one apiece. Adam Mazur (7-3) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight in five innings to take the rare loss.
Kansas State (28-28): Kansas State eliminated West Virginia (33-22) from the Big 12 Tournament with an 8-5 win. Dylan Phillips had three hits and two RBI, and Dominic Johnson had a home run among two hits, drove in one run and scored twice. Justin Mitchell also had two hits for the Wildcats. Blake Adams (6-6) had nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings, and Phillips worked the ninth for his seventh save.
Omaha (25-29): Omaha opened the Summit League Tournament with a 10-2 win over North Dakota State (30-18). The Mavericks used a six-run second inning to open up an early lead and finished with nine hits and 12 walks. Noah Greise homered among two hits, drove in three and scored three times, and Eduardo Rosario had two hits and two RBI. Jack Lombardi added a double and drove in two. Caleb Riedel (4-2) struck out seven and gave up two runs on five hits in eight innings.