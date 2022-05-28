(KMAland) -- Iowa, Creighton and Kansas State won games in their respective conference tournaments while Omaha lost on Friday.
Iowa (34-18): Iowa stayed alive in Big Ten Tournament play with a 5-4 win over Purdue (29-21). Michael Seegers had two hits and drove in a run while Izaya Fullard and Cade Moss, and Moss doubled. Ben Christophersen was the winning pitcher while Dylan Nedved struck out four on three earned runs and seven hits in six innings.
Omaha (25-30): Oral Roberts (37-18) was a 12-8 winner over Omaha in Summit League Tournament action. Eduardo Rosario and Eddie Satisky homered for the Mavericks in the loss while Noah Greise doubled, and Jack Lombardi tripled. Rosario and Satisky scored twice and managed two smacks, along with Greise, Lombardi and Grant Goldston
Creighton (31-16): Creighton opened their Big East Tournament with a 6-5 win over Xavier (6-5). Alan Roden tripled and drove in a run while Chris Esposito doubled and drove in three, and Jared Wegner and Nolan Sailors managed two hits each. Tommy Steier tallied the win, and Dylan Tebrake struck out seven on six hits and three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Kansas State (29-28): Kansas State was a 6-5 victor over Texas Tech (37-20) in a Big 12 Tournament elimination game. Nick Goodwin homered as one of his two hits while Dominic Johnson and Cole Johnson each doubled. Justin Mitchell had two RBI while Josh Nicoloff and Brady Day put runs across for Kansas State. German Fajardo struck out six on two hits in five innings while Ty Ruhl was the winning pitcher after retiring four batters in 3 2/3 innings.