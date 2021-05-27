(KMAland) -- Creighton was a walk-off winner, K-State rallied and Omaha fell in regional college baseball action on Thursday.
Creighton (24-13): Creighton answered Seton Hall’s three-run ninth with a four-run frame and walked off an 8-7 winner in the Big East Tournament. Will Hanafan delivered the walk-off single for his second hit of the game while Ryan Mantel had a three-hit, two-RBI game for the Jays.
Omaha (22-24): Omaha dropped a Summit League Tournament opener to North Dakota State, 3-1. Mike Boeve led the Mavericks with two hits while Brett Bonar hit a solo home run to account for the only run of the game for Omaha. Richie Holetz threw a complete game for the Mavs, striking out five and allowing three runs on four hits and two walks.
Kansas State (32-22): Kansas State scored seven in the seventh and kept their season alive with a 9-4 Big 12 Tournament win over Baylor. Zach Kokoska, Nick Goodwin and Caleb Littlejim all ent deep with Littlejim driving in three. Carson Seymour went six innings of relief, striking out six and picking up the victory.