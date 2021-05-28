(KMAland) -- Nebraska won their ninth straight, Iowa rolled Michigan State, K-State stayed alive and Omaha’s season came to a finish in regional college baseball action on Friday.
Nebraska (30-11): Nebraska won for the ninth straight time in taking a 1-0 victory over Michigan. Cade Povich went seven shutout innings, struck out nine and allowed just four hits before Jake Bunz and Spencer Schwellenbach finished the shutout. The lone run came on a two-out RBI from Luke Roskam in the sixth inning.
Omaha (22-25): Omaha was eliminated from the Summit League Tournament with a 7-0 loss to South Dakota State (15-31). The Mavericks collected just three hits with Masen Prososki, Brett Bonar and Chris Esposito hitting safely.
Iowa (24-18): Iowa put eight runs on the board in the eighth in a 12-1 win over Michigan State (17-25). Trenton Wallace struck out nine and allowed one run in seven innings to move to 7-1 on the year. Brayden Frazier had two hits and three RBI, and Ben Norman added a pair of hits and an RBI.
Kansas State (33-22): Kansas State scored five in the fourth and beat Texas Tech, 7-2, to keep their season going in the Big 12 Tournament. Cameron Thompson doubled, homered and drove in four to lead the Wildcats in the win. Tyler Eckberg threw five shutout innings in relief and struck out six to get the win.