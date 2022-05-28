(KMAland) -- Iowa won two more elimination games, Omaha claimed a Summit League tournament win and Creighton and Kansas State were ousted in regional college baseball on Saturday.
Iowa (36-18): Iowa stayed alive for another day with a pair of wins, beating Penn State (26-29) and Michigan (30-26) by 11-3 and 7-3 scores. The Hawkeyes had 16 hits in the opening game of the day, getting four from Michael Seegers, three out of Keaton Anthony and two each from Peyton Williams, Izaya Fullard, Cade Moss and Kyle Huckstorf. Huckstorf had two hits and three RBI, Moss added two hits and one RBI and Fullard added a double among two hits. Cam Baumann (1-0) threw 5 2/3 innings, struck out five and gave up two runs on five hits.
Creighton (31-18): Creighton was ousted from the Big East Tournament with a pair of Saturday losses, falling 7-1 to Connecticut (45-13) before a 27-8 loss to Xavier (33-26). Andrew Meggs had a double among two hits and drove in a run for the Bluejays in the first game. In game two, Nolan Sailors, Alan Roden and Sterling Hayes had two hits apiece, but Xavier had 25 hits in the blowout win.
Kansas State (29-29): Kansas State was eliminated from the Big 12 Conference Tournament following a 4-3 loss to Oklahoma (36-20). Cash Rugely, Cole Johnson and Justin Mitchell all finished with two hits each for Kansas State. Rugely and Johnson drove in one run apiece, and Griffin Hassall (4-7) struck out five in five innings.
Omaha (26-30): Omaha won a Summit League Tournament game over North Dakota State (31-19), 5-3. Mike Boeve doubled twice among three hits and scored twice, and Jack Lombardi went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Mavericks offense. Eduardo Rosario had a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs, and Grant Goldston added two hits behind Charlie Bell (5-5), who went six innings and struck out four to get the win. Harrison Kreiling pitched three shutout innings in relief, struck out four and earned the save.