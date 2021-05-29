NCAA Baseball

(KMAland) -- Iowa won, Nebraska was shut out, Kansas State split with TCU and Creighton had their season end in Saturday's college baseball slate 

Iowa (25-18): Iowa beat Michigan State 7-4. Peyton Williams had three hits, all of which were doubles. His three hits led to two RBIs. Ben Norman had two hits. 

Nebraska (30-12): Michigan blanked Nebraska 2-0. Spencer Schwellenbach, Luke Roskam, Max Anderson, Brice Matthews and Mojo Hagge had hits for the Huskers. 

Creighton (24-15, 15-6): The Bluejays' season ended with a 2-1 loss to Xavier in the Big East Tournament. They also lost to Connecticut 2-0 on Saturday. Alan Roden was responsible for Creighton's only run batted in. 

Kansas State (34-23, 10-14): Kansas State split with TCU, losing 17-7 and winning 5-2. Kamron Willman had two RBIs in the victory off two hits. Eric Torres earned the win with eight strikeouts. Caleb Littlejim fanned five batters. 

