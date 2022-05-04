(KMAland) -- Omaha rolled past Kansas, Missouri pulled away from Southeast Missouri and Kansas State won an in-state showdown in Tuesday’s regional college baseball action.
Iowa (26-15): The Hawkeyes dropped a 3-2 decision to Illinois State (18-22). Keaton Anthony had an RBI and doubled in the defeat. Peyton Williams, Ben Wilmes and Brett McCleary also had hits while Michael Seegers scored both runs. Brody Brecht took the loss after striking out four in two innings. Duncan Davitt retired five batters in three innings.
Omaha (20-21) & Kansas (18-27): Omaha used a six-run first to rout Kansas, 9-0. Eddie Satisky had three hits, scored twice and doubled, Harrison Denk muscled two hits, doubled, drove in two and scored twice, and Devin Hurdle had two hits. Jack Lombardi, Mike Boeve and Grant Goldston each managed doubles while Lombardi and Boeve drove in runs. Harrison Kreiling earned his third win of the season after striking out nine on one hit in six innings.
Zac Cox had a double for Kansas while Ryan Callahan also recorded a hit.
Missouri (25-17): The Tigers broke a 3-3 tie with the last six runs for a 9-3 win over Southeast Missouri State (30-13). Fox Leum had a big game with two hits, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored. Ty Wilsmeyer doubled and drove in a run while Luke Mann, Trevor Austin and Nander De Sedas also pushed in runs. Austin did so on two hits, one of which was a homer. Christian Wall struck out six in the no decision while Jacob Kush earned the win with three strikeouts in two innings, and Austin Cheeley got the save.
Kansas State (23-21): Kansas State scratched three runs in the third inning for a 3-1 win over Wichita State (15-30). Nick Goodwin had two RBI and a double for Kansas State while Dylan Phillips sent in one run and doubled, and Kaelen Culpepper recorded a double. Culpepper, Phillips and Dominic Johnson scored the runs for the Wildcats. German Fajardo was the winning pitcher after tossing a six-inning gem. Fajardo struck out 10 and allowed only one hit with one walk against 19 batters. Phillips earned his fourth save of the year with 1 1/3 innings of relief work.