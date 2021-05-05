(KMAland) -- Iowa Western ran their win streak to 10 with a sweep of Iowa Lakes while Kansas edged Missouri State in regional college baseball action on Wednesday.
Iowa Western (47-8, 38-4): Iowa Western ran their win streak to 10 with 5-4 and 9-2 wins over Iowa Lakes. Brady Prewitt and Clay Cutter had two hits and an RBI each in the opener while Dayvin Johnson went deep and drove in two. Kyle Huckstorf and Johnson had two hits each in the finale, as Jay Watson struck out 10 in six innings to get the win.
Kansas (25-21): Kansas edged past Missouri State (15-16), 3-1. Maui Ahuna, Skyler Messinger and Dylan Ditzenberger all had two hits for the Jayhawks while Steve Washilewski threw four innings without an earned run allowed.